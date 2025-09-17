Box office: 'Mirai' collects over ₹55cr in just 5 days Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Mirai, which hit theaters on September 12, has already raked in over ₹55cr at the Indian box office.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and led by Teja Sajja, the film is getting noticed for its striking visuals and a story that blends ancient Indian legends with modern action.