Box office: 'Mirai' collects over ₹55cr in just 5 days
Entertainment
Mirai, which hit theaters on September 12, has already raked in over ₹55cr at the Indian box office.
Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and led by Teja Sajja, the film is getting noticed for its striking visuals and a story that blends ancient Indian legends with modern action.
How much did the cast charge?
Teja Sajja (Vedha) received ₹2cr for his lead role. Ritika Nayak (Vibha) took home ₹50L, while Shriya Saran earned nearly ₹2cr despite limited screen time.
Manchu Manoj (Mahabir Lama) topped the list with ₹3cr. Among the supporting cast, Jagapathi Babu got ₹1.5cr and Jayaram was paid ₹80L—all reflecting just how big this movie has become.