'Rise & Fall': Basketball challenge flips the game

Akriti Negi and Kubbra Sait teamed up to help Aditya Narayan win, which indirectly affected Anaya Banger's performance. Their move cleared the way for Aditya Narayan to grab a penthouse spot, while Bijlani and Aahana Kumra were bumped down to the basement.

Personal struggles and conflicts take center stage

The episode didn't just focus on gameplay—there were real conversations too. Dhanashree Verma opened up about her tough marriage and balancing work with personal changes.

Meanwhile, conflicts simmered between Nayandeep Rakshit and Verma, plus Arbaz Patel and Bijlani.

As it stands now: Bijlani, Sait, Kumra, Banger, Aarush Bhola, Sachin Bali, and Negi are working in the basement; Kiku Sharda, Verma, Narayan, Rakshit, Patel, and Pawan Singh are ruling from above.