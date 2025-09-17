Next Article
'BB19': Gauahar slams Amaal for cursing, mocks his behavior
Entertainment
Gauahar Khan, a former Bigg Boss contestant, publicly called out current captain Amaal Mallik for using abusive language on the show.
She pointed out the irony of him scolding others for the same thing and highlighted how he disrespected fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, even saying he wasn't her "servant."
This comes right after Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia were eliminated.
'Bigg Boss 19' airs daily on JioCinema and Colors TV
Bigg Boss 19 is streaming daily—catch it at 9:00pm on JioCinema or at 10:30pm on Colors TV. Fans are already buzzing about what's next!