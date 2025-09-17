'BB19': Gauahar slams Amaal for cursing, mocks his behavior Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Gauahar Khan, a former Bigg Boss contestant, publicly called out current captain Amaal Mallik for using abusive language on the show.

She pointed out the irony of him scolding others for the same thing and highlighted how he disrespected fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, even saying he wasn't her "servant."

This comes right after Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia were eliminated.