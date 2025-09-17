Delhi HC to rule on Karan Johar's merch issue soon
The Delhi High Court is about to decide on Karan Johar's plea to protect his name and image from being used without permission.
Recently, the court asked online platforms and social media sites to hand over user info related to the case.
Justice Manmeet PS Arora is likely to order a stop on selling merch—like mugs and T-shirts—with Johar's face or name without his permission.
Johar's legal action against online platforms
Johar took legal action after finding out that some companies were cashing in on his identity without asking him first.
He argues this violates his right to control how his name and image are used—a move similar to what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have done before.
While Meta pushed back against a total ban, saying flagged comments weren't defamatory, Redbubble has agreed to remove any infringing products within a week.