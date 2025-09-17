Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Dhawan-Kapoor's rom-com trailer out now
Entertainment
The trailer for "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" just landed, bringing Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan back together—this time in a fun, light-hearted Delhi romance.
The story follows two exes stumbling through awkward and funny moments as they try to reconnect, marking a big shift from their intense pairing in "Bawaal."
Trailer showcases film's humor, fun
The trailer (out September 17, 2025) really lets Dhawan's comedy chops and Kapoor's versatility shine.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.
Expect this fresh rom-com to hit theaters on October 2, 2025.