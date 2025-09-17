'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Dhawan-Kapoor's rom-com trailer out now Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

The trailer for "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" just landed, bringing Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan back together—this time in a fun, light-hearted Delhi romance.

The story follows two exes stumbling through awkward and funny moments as they try to reconnect, marking a big shift from their intense pairing in "Bawaal."