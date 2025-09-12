'Anurag leaked Udta Punjab clips to create buzz': Pahlaj Nihalani Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of leaking clips from his own 2016 film Udta Punjab to create controversy before its release.

Nihalani claims that while producers Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor accepted censor board cuts, Kashyap pushed back—and allegedly leaked videos when the film wasn't getting enough attention.

He said, "He thought six days are left for the film's release, but it is not gaining any traction. This was Anurag's play, and he did it all the time."

He added, "He would leak videos, this was his business point, and he cashes on that."