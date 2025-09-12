'Anurag leaked Udta Punjab clips to create buzz': Pahlaj Nihalani
Former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of leaking clips from his own 2016 film Udta Punjab to create controversy before its release.
Nihalani claims that while producers Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor accepted censor board cuts, Kashyap pushed back—and allegedly leaked videos when the film wasn't getting enough attention.
He said, "He thought six days are left for the film's release, but it is not gaining any traction. This was Anurag's play, and he did it all the time."
He added, "He would leak videos, this was his business point, and he cashes on that."
Recap: Nihalani's controversial tenure at CBFC
Nihalani led India's censor board from 2015 to 2017 and became known for strict censorship—especially on Udta Punjab, where he demanded 94 cuts over language and drug references.
His tough stance sparked legal battles and backlash from filmmakers who felt their creative freedom was under threat.
Significance of his latest claims
Nihalani's tenure saw frequent clashes with artists over censorship policies.
His latest claims about Kashyap highlight ongoing tensions between filmmakers wanting creative control and authorities pushing for stricter content rules—a debate that still matters to Indian cinema today.