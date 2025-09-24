AP Dhillon announces 8-city tour: Date, venue, ticket details here 

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has announced an eight-city arena tour across India. Titled the One of One tour, this will be his biggest-ever Indian tour yet and marks his third run in the country. The tour is scheduled to kick off in December 2025, following last year's sold-out performances in select cities. BookMyShow Live and Team Innovation are the producers of this ambitious venture.

Tour details Tour to cover major metropolitan cities The One of One tour will cover major metropolitan areas in India, including Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. This extensive tour aims to bring Dhillon's acclaimed live act to even broader audiences across the country. The singer-songwriter-rapper-record producer will be accompanied on stage by his longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Social impact Proceeds to go toward Punjab flood relief efforts In light of the recent floods in Punjab, a part of the proceeds from the upcoming tour will go toward flood relief efforts. For every ticket sold on BookMyShow, ₹100 will be donated to these initiatives. Dhillon has also pledged to match these contributions for home redevelopment for affected families. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will support animal welfare and local businesses with BookMyShow committing an additional ₹25 lakh toward these relief initiatives.

Artist's statement Here's what Dhillon said about the tour Dhillon said, "India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour." Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation, added that they are committed to elevating this tour into an unparalleled celebration of sound and emotion.