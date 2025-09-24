'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal attacks Ashnoor's bond with Abhishek

Relationship rumors

Chudasama's comment adds fuel to fire

Chudasama's comment is a direct dig at Kaur's relationship with Bajaj, which has been a hot topic of discussion among housemates for the last few weeks. Despite Kaur and Bajaj repeatedly clarifying that they are just friends, other contestants have often tried to link them romantically. Kaur has previously made it clear that she wants to be known as an individual in the house and not get tagged with Bajaj.