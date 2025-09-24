LOADING...
'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal attacks Ashnoor's bond with Abhishek
By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 24, 2025
05:39 pm
What's the story

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a major showdown between captain Abhishek Bajaj, Farhana Bhatt, and Ashnoor Kaur. The fight started over chores and quickly escalated into a heated argument. Meanwhile, Nehal Chudasama's controversial comment about Kaur has added another layer to the ongoing drama in the house. Chudasama, who's currently in the secret room, said, "Ashnoor ko nikalo ghar se bahar. Uska koi kaam nahi hai ghar me kisiki biwi banne ke ilawa."

Relationship rumors

Chudasama's comment adds fuel to fire

Chudasama's comment is a direct dig at Kaur's relationship with Bajaj, which has been a hot topic of discussion among housemates for the last few weeks. Despite Kaur and Bajaj repeatedly clarifying that they are just friends, other contestants have often tried to link them romantically. Kaur has previously made it clear that she wants to be known as an individual in the house and not get tagged with Bajaj.

Twitter Post

See the promo for new episode here

Captaincy questioned

Baseer Ali questions Bajaj's captaincy, calls him a 'flop captain'

In the same episode, Baseer Ali questioned Bajaj's captaincy and called him a "flop captain." He confronted Bajaj about the mess in the dressing room, asking him to do his job properly. Meanwhile, in a new promo, Bajaj is seen being judged by the housemates for his captaincy and the role Kaur played in it. Fans can tune in at 9:00pm daily on JioHotstar to watch the latest episodes.