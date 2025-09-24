'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal attacks Ashnoor's bond with Abhishek
What's the story
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a major showdown between captain Abhishek Bajaj, Farhana Bhatt, and Ashnoor Kaur. The fight started over chores and quickly escalated into a heated argument. Meanwhile, Nehal Chudasama's controversial comment about Kaur has added another layer to the ongoing drama in the house. Chudasama, who's currently in the secret room, said, "Ashnoor ko nikalo ghar se bahar. Uska koi kaam nahi hai ghar me kisiki biwi banne ke ilawa."
Relationship rumors
Chudasama's comment adds fuel to fire
Chudasama's comment is a direct dig at Kaur's relationship with Bajaj, which has been a hot topic of discussion among housemates for the last few weeks. Despite Kaur and Bajaj repeatedly clarifying that they are just friends, other contestants have often tried to link them romantically. Kaur has previously made it clear that she wants to be known as an individual in the house and not get tagged with Bajaj.
Twitter Post
See the promo for new episode here
Gharwaalon ko nahi hai Abhishek ki captaincy pe bharosa, kya hoga ab iska nateeja? 🤔— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 24, 2025
Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.
Watch Now: https://t.co/wpGGfH0z0T#BiggBossOnJioHotstar#BB19OnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/g2IjeQEHJ2
Captaincy questioned
Baseer Ali questions Bajaj's captaincy, calls him a 'flop captain'
In the same episode, Baseer Ali questioned Bajaj's captaincy and called him a "flop captain." He confronted Bajaj about the mess in the dressing room, asking him to do his job properly. Meanwhile, in a new promo, Bajaj is seen being judged by the housemates for his captaincy and the role Kaur played in it. Fans can tune in at 9:00pm daily on JioHotstar to watch the latest episodes.