'Apocalypto' actor Gerardo Taracena dies at 55

Career in films and TV

Born in Mexico City in 1970, Taracena studied acting at UNAM and also danced with Peru's Integro team.

He made his mark in both Mexican and Hollywood films—starting with A Trickle of Blood, an early-career film in the late 1990s, then breaking into Hollywood with The Mexican (2001) and starring as Middle Eye in Apocalypto (2006).

On TV, he played memorable roles in Queen of the South, Texas Rising, and Narcos: Mexico.

His work left a lasting impression on fans and fellow artists alike.