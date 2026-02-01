'Apocalypto' actor Gerardo Taracena dies at 55
Gerardo Taracena, the Mexican actor recognized for his roles in Apocalypto and The Mexican, has died at age 55.
The news was confirmed by Mexico's actors' association ANDA, which shared heartfelt condolences: "La Asociacion Nacional de Actores lamenta profundamente la partida de nuestro companero Gerardo Taracena. Nos unimos a la pena que embarga a sus familiares, amigos y a la comunidad artistica. QEPD."
Career in films and TV
Born in Mexico City in 1970, Taracena studied acting at UNAM and also danced with Peru's Integro team.
He made his mark in both Mexican and Hollywood films—starting with A Trickle of Blood, an early-career film in the late 1990s, then breaking into Hollywood with The Mexican (2001) and starring as Middle Eye in Apocalypto (2006).
On TV, he played memorable roles in Queen of the South, Texas Rising, and Narcos: Mexico.
His work left a lasting impression on fans and fellow artists alike.