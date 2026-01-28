Did Arijit Singh's directorial plans lead to playback exit?

Arijit Singh , one of India's most beloved singers, recently announced his decision to retire from playback singing. The news came as a shock to fans and the music industry alike, considering Singh's peak career status. To clarify, he will continue making music but won't work on films or projects as a playback singer. The singer has now revealed the reason behind this surprising decision.

Announcement details 'There is not one reason behind this, there are several' Singh took to social media to announce his retirement from playback singing. In his post, he thanked fans for their love and support over the years. He clarified that this decision was not sudden but something he had been contemplating for a long time. "There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time," he wrote on his private X/Twitter account.

Future plans Singh's plans for the future and existing commitments Despite stepping back from playback singing, Singh reassured fans that music will remain a central part of his life. He wrote, "I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready." The singer also expressed a desire to return to his roots in Indian classical music and confirmed he would honor all existing commitments. "I still have to finish some pending commitments. So, you might get some releases this year," he wrote.

Directorial debut Singh's foray into directing also part of the reason? Singh's decision to step back from playback singing is also being linked to his directorial ambitions. A source told HT City that the singer has taken a break to focus on his debut film as a director, which he has been passionate about for a long time. "Among the flood of offers, he wouldn't have been able to do it. He will complete his director duties. This is more like a break for a year or so," the source said.

