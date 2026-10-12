Arjun Rampal begins shooting for 'Arjun Naga'

Rampal is expected to play the antagonist in this project. However, further details about the plot are still awaited.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and stars his son Utkarsh Sharma.

A source earlier told Bollywood Hungama that Arjun Naga will be a complete entertainer, packed with "action, emotion, comedy, and drama."

The movie will also feature a "soulful and catchy soundtrack."