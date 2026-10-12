Arjun Rampal begins shooting for 'Arjun Naga'
What's the story
Actor Arjun Rampal has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Arjun Naga. The actor took to social media on Monday to share a picture from the sets, expressing his excitement about starting this new project. "Gates opening first day with @anilsharma_dir. give us your blessings for #ArjunNaga with @iutkarsharma gonna be one hell of a ride #ArjunNaga begins," he wrote in his post.
Film details
Rampal to play antagonist?
Rampal is expected to play the antagonist in this project. However, further details about the plot are still awaited.
The film is directed by Anil Sharma and stars his son Utkarsh Sharma.
A source earlier told Bollywood Hungama that Arjun Naga will be a complete entertainer, packed with "action, emotion, comedy, and drama."
The movie will also feature a "soulful and catchy soundtrack."
Next project
Rampal will also star in 'Billionaire'
Rampal has also recently begun shooting for another project titled Billionaire.
The show is helmed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal.
Penned by Shantanu Sagara and Anubhav Chopra, it will be produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under Almighty Motion Picture.
The story follows a powerful business tycoon who builds an empire through ambition and influence.