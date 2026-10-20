Kapil Sharma, Badshah defend Daler Mehndi against drunk performance allegations
What's the story
Singers Badshah and Mika Singh, along with comedian Kapil Sharma, have come to the defense of veteran singer Daler Mehndi. The controversy erupted after Mehndi's performance at Uttarakhand's Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair was interrupted by Cabinet minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal. Uniyal accused Mehndi of being drunk during his performance, an allegation that has been disputed by several artists.
Defense stance
'You can say any nonsense about me, but not him'
Singh took to social media on Tuesday to defend Mehndi.
He dismissed the allegations, saying, "Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?"
"I am talking about him, not me; you can say any nonsense about me, but not him."
Health speculation
Sharma reveals Mehndi went through 'serious surgery'
Sharma shared Singh's post on Instagram, highlighting Mehndi's recent surgery.
He said, "Paji went through some serious surgery which people don't know. All we need to do is to be kinder towards others."
"We don't know what someone is going through. Thank you @mikasingh paji for the clarification."
"May god bless Daler paji. We love you Daler paji."
Shared concerns
Badshah calls the incident 'disheartening'
Badshah also shared his thoughts on the incident.
"Daler Mehndi Pajji is a legend. Period."
"You can express disappointment, but publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening."
"Legends deserve dignity, especially when they are vulnerable. Respect always."