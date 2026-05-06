As AI writing proliferates, writers use quirks to prove authorship Entertainment May 06, 2026

With AI-generated writing everywhere, writers are finding new ways to show their work is genuinely theirs.

Brooklyn copywriter Sarah Suzuki Harvard calls it "the new McCarthyism." She uses casual language and even extra exclamation points to stand out from polished AI text.

Others, like financial account coordinator Garrett Marcy, tweak sentences or leave small mistakes for a more human feel.

Some, like blogger Ryan Johnson, have quit using AI to draft their posts because they felt it was making their writing sound less distinct.