As AI writing proliferates, writers use quirks to prove authorship
With AI-generated writing everywhere, writers are finding new ways to show their work is genuinely theirs.
Brooklyn copywriter Sarah Suzuki Harvard calls it "the new McCarthyism." She uses casual language and even extra exclamation points to stand out from polished AI text.
Others, like financial account coordinator Garrett Marcy, tweak sentences or leave small mistakes for a more human feel.
Some, like blogger Ryan Johnson, have quit using AI to draft their posts because they felt it was making their writing sound less distinct.
Forums and software detect AI writing
Online forums like isthisAI and special software are popping up to help spot AI-written content.
As these tools get smarter and synthetic text becomes more common, writers are working harder than ever to prove their words—and voices—are real.