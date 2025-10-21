Zubeen Garg's death: Assam cops to meet Singapore officers today

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police 's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has reached Singapore to further investigate the untimely death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The two-member team, led by Special Director General (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, arrived in Singapore on Monday and is expected to meet local police authorities on Tuesday.

Investigation progress Investigation into untimely death of singer The SIT's visit to Singapore is part of an effort to expedite the investigation into Garg's death, which occurred under mysterious circumstances on September 19. The singer had traveled to Singapore for the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on the day of his death. Following his demise, several people associated with the event were arrested by the SIT in connection with the investigation.

Arrests made Seven arrests made so far The SIT has so far arrested seven people in connection with Garg's death. These include event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (a suspended APS officer), bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and two personal security officers, namely Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Guwahati.