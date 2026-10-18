Zubeen Garg case: Police to challenge bail of 2 accused

The Gauhati High Court had granted bail to both Garg, a suspended Assam Police DSP and cousin of late singer Zubeen, and Mahanta, a co-singer of the singer-musician.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar had confirmed the news to ANI.

"On October 9, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta...in connection with the investigation into his death," he said.

The trial is currently proceeding on a day-to-day basis with 134 witnesses examined so far.