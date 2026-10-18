Zubeen Garg case: Police to challenge bail of 2 accused
What's the story
The Assam Police has decided to challenge the Gauhati High Court's recent decision to grant bail to Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg, two accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. Special DGP CID and SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta told ANI that they will approach the Supreme Court once it reopens after the holidays. He said, "The procedure will happen very soon. Nowadays, the court holidays are going on, and the moment the courts reopen, we will file the appeals."
Bail details
HC granted bail to Mahanta, Garg recently
The Gauhati High Court had granted bail to both Garg, a suspended Assam Police DSP and cousin of late singer Zubeen, and Mahanta, a co-singer of the singer-musician.
Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar had confirmed the news to ANI.
"On October 9, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta...in connection with the investigation into his death," he said.
The trial is currently proceeding on a day-to-day basis with 134 witnesses examined so far.
Bail conditions
Mahanta was arrested in 2025
Mahanta's bail was granted on a bond of ₹50,000. She had been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police in 2025 after hours-long questioning about Zubeen's death.
The bail order came after she filed a petition before the High Court.
Zubeen died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025, just a day before his performance at the Northeast India Festival.
Additional arrests
Supreme Court on Northeast India Festival's Shyamkanu Mahanta trial
Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organizer of the Northeast India Festival since 2013, was also arrested after Zubeen's death.
In August, the Supreme Court had instructed the Assam government to ensure a thorough and speedy trial against him.
Zubeen was a multi-talented artist known for his singing, composing, acting, and filmmaking skills.
He recorded songs in multiple languages and was 52 at the time of his sudden demise.