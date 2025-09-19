Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg passes away at 52 Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg sadly passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday, September 19. He was there as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East Festival.

Despite quick medical help, he couldn't be saved—leaving fans and the music world stunned.

Garg's voice reached across Hindi, Assamese, and Bengali songs, and he is survived by his wife.