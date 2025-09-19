Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg passes away at 52
Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg sadly passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday, September 19. He was there as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East Festival.
Despite quick medical help, he couldn't be saved—leaving fans and the music world stunned.
Garg's voice reached across Hindi, Assamese, and Bengali songs, and he is survived by his wife.
His last post was about upcoming Northeast India Festival
Just days before his passing, Garg posted on Instagram inviting everyone to the North East India Festival in Singapore (September 20-21).
He shared his excitement about showcasing local crafts, dances, and tea—and promised a vibrant performance with his hit songs.
That final message now feels like a touching farewell and a reminder of how much he championed Northeast Indian culture.