Atlee, wife Priya announce second pregnancy with cute family photoshoot

Acclaimed Indian director, screenwriter, and producer Atlee is all set to welcome his second child. The filmmaker and his wife Priya took to social media on Tuesday to announce their second pregnancy. The couple also shared adorable maternity shoot photos that drew love from several celebrities. Congratulations are in order for the couple!

Announcement details Atlee and Priya's pregnancy announcement post Atlee shared a joint Instagram post with Priya on January 20, 2026, to announce their second pregnancy. The couple wrote, "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings , love and prayers." The post was signed off by their names along with their son Meer and five pets - Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee, and Goofy.

Celebrity reactions Celebrities showered love on Atlee and Priya's announcement Soon after the announcement, several celebrities took to the comments section to send their love. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Congratulations my Darlingssss. Sending lots of love from Nyke and Keny!!" Janhvi Kapoor commented with multiple red heart emojis, calling them the "best." Samantha Ruth Prabhu also joined in wishing the couple well. She wrote, "So so beautiful. Congratulations my beautiful mama." Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi commented with good wishes as well.

Advertisement