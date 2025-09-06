Next Article
'Avihitham' teaser: Senna Hegde's film explores secrets, relationships in small towns
The teaser for Senna Hegde's new Malayalam film, Avihitham, just dropped and it's already turning heads.
In under two minutes, we see a man stumble upon an alleged extramarital affair involving Vinod, the local flour mill guy—sparking a series of events that dig deep into how people handle secrets and relationships in small towns.
Cast and crew of the film
Set in Kasaragod, Avihitham features Unniraj and Renji Kankol.
The script comes from Hegde and Ambareesh Kalathera, with Ramesh Mathews on cinematography.
The tagline "Not just a man's right" hints at the film's bold take on relationships, while "Made in Kanhangad" keeps things rooted in local culture.
After hits like Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, Hegde continues to bring real-life stories to Malayalam cinema.