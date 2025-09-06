'Avihitham' teaser: Senna Hegde's film explores secrets, relationships in small towns

Cast and crew of the film

Set in Kasaragod, Avihitham features Unniraj and Renji Kankol.

The script comes from Hegde and Ambareesh Kalathera, with Ramesh Mathews on cinematography.

The tagline "Not just a man's right" hints at the film's bold take on relationships, while "Made in Kanhangad" keeps things rooted in local culture.

After hits like Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, Hegde continues to bring real-life stories to Malayalam cinema.