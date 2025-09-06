Boney Kapoor to work with daughters on new films

Boney Kapoor to collaborate with daughters Janhvi-Khushi on upcoming films

By Apoorva Rastogi Sep 06, 2025

Producer Boney Kapoor will work on two upcoming projects with his daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Speaking on Game Changers, he said, "There are several such films which are very close to my heart, out of the present lot of the six films I have: two in Tamil and four in Hindi." "I am making one film with Janhvi and the other with Khushi," he said. He might also team up with Shraddha Kapoor on a separate project.