Boney Kapoor to collaborate with daughters Janhvi-Khushi on upcoming films
What's the story
Producer Boney Kapoor will work on two upcoming projects with his daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Speaking on Game Changers, he said, "There are several such films which are very close to my heart, out of the present lot of the six films I have: two in Tamil and four in Hindi." "I am making one film with Janhvi and the other with Khushi," he said. He might also team up with Shraddha Kapoor on a separate project.
Current project
Kapoor is focused on 'No Entry 2'
Before diving into projects with his daughters, Kapoor is currently focused on No Entry 2, starring Arjun Kapoor. The original film featured Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles. Despite the changes in the cast, Kapoor remains optimistic about the new direction of the film. "We will miss Salman, we will miss Anil, and Fardeen," he told Instant Bollywood about not retaining the original cast members for No Entry 2.
Future endeavors
'We waited for almost 8-10 years': Kapoor on 'No Entry'
Kapoor told the outlet, "We waited for almost 8-10 years, but somehow things didn't happen," he said. "We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors." The film also stars Varun Dhawan and was originally supposed to feature Diljit Dosanjh as well. However, Dosanjh recently exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.