Why SRK's famous lookalike Ibrahim doesn't want to meet superstar

Ibrahim Qadri, Shah Rukh Khan 's famous lookalike, has revealed he is among the highest-paid celebrity impersonators in the country today. Once struggling as a painter, his fortunes shifted when a crowd at an IPL match mistook him for Khan. This incident marked a turning point in his career as he began to embrace his resemblance to the superstar.

Turning point How it all changed for Qadri In a recent interview with Lallantop, Qadri shared that his family and friends had often commented on his resemblance to Khan. However, it was during an IPL match in Rajkot when he was mistaken for the superstar by fans that everything changed for him. "I could hardly manage two meals a day," he said, recalling his struggles before fame. Qadri, who earned a living painting hoarding boards in Junagadh, Gujarat, lost work when digital billboards replaced hand-painted ones.

Professional growth Qadri's initial struggles and current success Qadri reminisced about his initial struggles in the doppelganger business. "When I started doing events as SRK's doppelganger, I knew nothing... So many times, I was not paid for my appearance." However, he learned to imitate Khan's behavior and now charges between ₹1.5L-₹5L per event. "I believe I am the highest-paid doppelganger. And due to me, other lookalikes of SRK are also bagging jobs."