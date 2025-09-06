Why SRK's famous lookalike Ibrahim doesn't want to meet superstar
What's the story
Ibrahim Qadri, Shah Rukh Khan's famous lookalike, has revealed he is among the highest-paid celebrity impersonators in the country today. Once struggling as a painter, his fortunes shifted when a crowd at an IPL match mistook him for Khan. This incident marked a turning point in his career as he began to embrace his resemblance to the superstar.
Turning point
How it all changed for Qadri
In a recent interview with Lallantop, Qadri shared that his family and friends had often commented on his resemblance to Khan. However, it was during an IPL match in Rajkot when he was mistaken for the superstar by fans that everything changed for him. "I could hardly manage two meals a day," he said, recalling his struggles before fame. Qadri, who earned a living painting hoarding boards in Junagadh, Gujarat, lost work when digital billboards replaced hand-painted ones.
Professional growth
Qadri's initial struggles and current success
Qadri reminisced about his initial struggles in the doppelganger business. "When I started doing events as SRK's doppelganger, I knew nothing... So many times, I was not paid for my appearance." However, he learned to imitate Khan's behavior and now charges between ₹1.5L-₹5L per event. "I believe I am the highest-paid doppelganger. And due to me, other lookalikes of SRK are also bagging jobs."
Personal boundaries
No plans to meet Khan!
Despite his success, Qadri has no plans to meet Khan. He explained, "Agar main SRK sir se mil liya, toh mujhe aisa lagega ab mujhe kuch karne ki zaroorat nahin, maine mil liya, manzil paa li." "Mujhe kahin na kahin aisa darr lagta hai. Bilkul vahi soch hai, ke agar main mil liya, toh mera sara josh khatam na ho jaye." He also avoids comedy shows that make jokes about him or the superstar. "They joke about us and also him, and I can't let that happen," he said.