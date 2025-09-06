Pamela Anderson seemingly reacts to Liam Neeson PR relationship rumors

Hollywood actor Pamela Anderson seems to have denied rumors of a publicity stunt relationship with Liam Neeson. The speculation arose after their recent press tour for Naked Gun, where they were seen displaying affection toward each other. Accepting the Deauville Talent Award at the Deauville American Film Festival in France on Friday, Anderson said she would never indulge in such stunts as it would be "a death sentence."

Statement I'm superstitious when it comes to love, says Anderson Anderson said, "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence." "I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love." "And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life." She added, "I know I'll fall in love again and again on screen." "That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection."

Details Anderson appreciates good wishes from fans Anderson further said, "It is the greatest compliment. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played." Notably, there have been many conflicting reports about the duo's relationship. Earlier, a source told People that Anderson and Neeson were dating. "It's a budding romance. It's sincere, and they're smitten with each other." On the other hand, another insider told Page Six recently, "There was instant chemistry, but it never developed into an intimate relationship."