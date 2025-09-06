'Dhamaal-4,' 'Love & War,' 'Toxic': Mega-clash loading on Eid 2026

Eid has been a golden period for Bollywood , and 2026 is going to be no different. Three major films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4 , and the pan-India action film Toxic, are set to release around Eid. The presence of these three films will lead to a battle of genres and stars at the box office.

Film details 'Love & War' features an exciting ensemble Bhansali is back with Love & War, a romantic-drama featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Renowned for his lavish storytelling, Bhansali is set to present a visually stunning, emotionally intense spectacle for the fans. The anticipation for this film is sky-high as it marks a collaboration between Kapoor and Bhatt under Bhansali's direction. It will reportedly hit theaters on March 20.

Film details 'Dhamaal 4' banks on nostalgia Meanwhile, Kumar is bringing back one of Bollywood's beloved comedy series with Dhamaal 4. The movie stars Ajay Devgn alongside Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Riteish Deshmukh. It is banking on nostalgia and humor to attract viewers. The Dhamaal series has a dedicated fan base, and its fourth installment is likely to be a crowd-pleaser with universal appeal. The makers are yet to announce a specific date for Dhamaal 4's release.

Film details 'Toxic' will be a pan-India treat Toxic is the pan-India giant in this clash, with a global release in several languages. As South Indian films continue to make their mark in the Hindi market, Toxic is being promoted as a spectacle that will appeal to both Indian and international audiences. The film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi. The movie will premiere on March 19.