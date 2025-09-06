Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4' completes filming, to release on Eid 2026

The shooting of the much-anticipated comedy film Dhamaal 4 has been wrapped up, announced the makers on Saturday. The film stars Ajay Devgn , Arshad Warsi , Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2026. The news was shared through a post featuring a newspaper headline that read "Dhamaal Times" and "Breaking News."

Production details Team shared this post The film's production team took to social media to announce the wrap-up of the shoot. The post read, "P.S. Ye swipe karte-karte Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak pahunch sakte ho Par kya karein? Khabar hi kuch aisi hai... It's a wrap on #Dhamaal4." The filming took place over an extensive schedule of six months, concluding in Mumbai on Saturday.

P.S. Ye swipe karte-karte Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak pahunch sakte ho 🫢

Par kya karein? Khabar hi kuch aisi hai… It’s a wrap on #Dhamaal4. Now, let the madness begin!💥#Dhamaal4 coming to cinemas on Eid 2026!@ajaydevgn @Riteishd @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi @imsanjaimishra… pic.twitter.com/UmIIyiqywr — T-Series (@TSeries) September 6, 2025

Cast and crew More about film Apart from the lead actors, Dhamaal 4 also features Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is directed by Indra Kumar. It is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.