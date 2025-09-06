LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4' completes filming, to release on Eid 2026
Summarize
Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4' completes filming, to release on Eid 2026
The film will release next year

Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4' completes filming, to release on Eid 2026

By Isha Sharma
Sep 06, 2025
12:12 pm
What's the story

The shooting of the much-anticipated comedy film Dhamaal 4 has been wrapped up, announced the makers on Saturday. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2026. The news was shared through a post featuring a newspaper headline that read "Dhamaal Times" and "Breaking News."

Production details

Team shared this post

The film's production team took to social media to announce the wrap-up of the shoot. The post read, "P.S. Ye swipe karte-karte Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak pahunch sakte ho Par kya karein? Khabar hi kuch aisi hai... It's a wrap on #Dhamaal4." The filming took place over an extensive schedule of six months, concluding in Mumbai on Saturday.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement here

Cast and crew

More about film

Apart from the lead actors, Dhamaal 4 also features Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is directed by Indra Kumar. It is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

Franchise history

About 'Dhamaal' series

Dhamaal 4 is the fourth installment in the popular Dhamaal film series. The first film, titled Dhamaal, was released in 2007 and starred Sanjay Dutt, Deshmukh, Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaffrey among others. It was inspired by Stanley Kramer's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963). It was followed by a sequel titled Double Dhamaal (2011) and then Total Dhamaal (2019).