'Gaza conflict's impact on music': Analysis
As the Gaza conflict nears its two-year anniversary in late 2025, it's making waves across the music industry.
More artists are being asked to speak out, with some showing Palestinian flags or sharing political messages on stage.
The BDS movement is urging fans to boycott Radiohead's European tour because of their Tel Aviv show and connections with Israeli musicians.
The situation has affected many artists
The controversy has led to real consequences—Bob Vylan lost festival gigs after chanting "Death, death to the IDF" at Glastonbury, while Azealia Banks canceled two festivals, saying she felt pressured to take a public stance.
Even artists like Thom Yorke, who tried to stay neutral by criticizing both sides, have faced criticism.
The whole situation highlights how deeply music and activism are intertwined right now.