'Gaza conflict's impact on music': Analysis

The situation has affected many artists

The controversy has led to real consequences—Bob Vylan lost festival gigs after chanting "Death, death to the IDF" at Glastonbury, while Azealia Banks canceled two festivals, saying she felt pressured to take a public stance.

Even artists like Thom Yorke, who tried to stay neutral by criticizing both sides, have faced criticism.

The whole situation highlights how deeply music and activism are intertwined right now.