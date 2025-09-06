'Bandish Bandits' fame Ritwik Bhowmik sets big-screen debut with 'Abhootpurva'

Ritwik Bhowmik, who shot to fame with the Prime Video series Bandish Bandits, is all set to make his big-screen debut with a romantic horror-comedy titled Abhootpurva. The film will be produced by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment and Sumit Kumar Mishra. The shooting will begin in November, reported Variety.

Film details Film set in 1990s Agra Abhootpurva is a genre-hybrid film set in Agra during the 1990s. The story will blend romance, comedy, and horror elements. Madaan's production aims to capture the charm of this era while using the Taj Mahal as an important plot point in the lead characters' love story. Period-appropriate music will also help create a nostalgic atmosphere.

Producer's statement Madaan on why the film is special to her Madaan said, "'Abhootpurva' is a film very close to my heart. It's set in 90s Agra, where love felt pure, simple, and yet larger than life." "With romance, humor, nostalgia, and a touch of the supernatural, this film is designed as a true big-screen experience." "Having Ritwik make his theatrical debut with us makes it even more special."