Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' makes ₹2cr+ in debut day
Anushka Shetty's latest action film, Ghaati, hit theaters on Friday and made a solid start with nearly ₹2 crore at the box office on its first day.
While reviews are mixed, the film saw strong occupancy in Telugu-speaking regions, attributed to solid performances and positive word-of-mouth.
Film saw up to 40% occupancy in Tamil Nadu
Ghaati pulled in big numbers regionally, with Hyderabad seeing up to 35% occupancy during night shows and Chennai hitting 40%. Tamil Nadu also saw rising interest through the day.
The film features Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu, produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, and presented by UV Creations.