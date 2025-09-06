Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' makes ₹2cr+ in debut day

Film saw up to 40% occupancy in Tamil Nadu

Ghaati pulled in big numbers regionally, with Hyderabad seeing up to 35% occupancy during night shows and Chennai hitting 40%. Tamil Nadu also saw rising interest through the day.

The film features Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu, produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, and presented by UV Creations.