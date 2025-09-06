'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3; Jenna Ortega to return
Netflix just confirmed "Wednesday" is coming back for a third season!
Production is scheduled to commence in Spring 2026, and the new episodes are currently expected to drop in early summer 2027.
Jenna Ortega, who served as executive producer in Season 2, is returning as Wednesday Addams.
Cast and plot of Season 2
Season 2 landed in two parts on August 6 and September 3, 2025, diving deeper into the supernatural chaos at Nevermore Academy.
New faces joined the cast—Steve Buscemi as principal Barry Dort and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump—with Lady Gaga making a memorable guest appearance.
What to expect from new season
The last episode left us hanging: Wednesday was found unconscious in the woods, and Tyler's transformation teased some big twists ahead.
With these mysteries unresolved, fans have plenty to look forward to when Season 3 arrives.