Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in rape case
What's the story
Television actor Ashish Kapoor, known for his roles in Dekha Ek Khwaab and Bandini, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday. The Tiz Hazari district court's decision came after he was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday over rape allegations. A woman has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a washroom during a house party in Delhi in August.
Arrest details
Arrested in Pune after police tracked his movements
According to DCP (North) Raja Banthia, Kapoor was arrested in Pune on Wednesday after the police tracked his movements from Goa to Pune. Teams were dispatched to both locations for his arrest. The FIR originally named Kapoor, a friend, the friend's wife, and two others. However, the complainant later changed her statement to say only Kapoor raped her. She alleged that the act was filmed, but no such footage has been recovered yet, reports said.
Investigation progress
Investigation is ongoing, police yet to recover video footage
The investigation is ongoing, with the police yet to recover any video footage of the alleged assault. The complainant also claimed that after the incident, Kapoor's friend's wife beat her up outside the washroom. Interestingly, it was this woman who made the PCR call to report the matter. Meanwhile, Kapoor underwent a medical potency test on Friday, which could be crucial evidence in this case.
Career impact
Take a look at his career
Kapoor, a popular face on Indian television, has been part of several hit shows over the years. Some of his famous shows are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dekha Ek Khwaab, and Chand Chupa Badal Mein. His alleged involvement in this case could have serious implications for his career and personal life. The police are following due process and will convert gangrape charges to rape charges in due course.