Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in rape case

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, known for his roles in Dekha Ek Khwaab and Bandini, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday. The Tiz Hazari district court's decision came after he was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday over rape allegations. A woman has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a washroom during a house party in Delhi in August.

Arrest details Arrested in Pune after police tracked his movements According to DCP (North) Raja Banthia, Kapoor was arrested in Pune on Wednesday after the police tracked his movements from Goa to Pune. Teams were dispatched to both locations for his arrest. The FIR originally named Kapoor, a friend, the friend's wife, and two others. However, the complainant later changed her statement to say only Kapoor raped her. She alleged that the act was filmed, but no such footage has been recovered yet, reports said.

Investigation progress Investigation is ongoing, police yet to recover video footage The investigation is ongoing, with the police yet to recover any video footage of the alleged assault. The complainant also claimed that after the incident, Kapoor's friend's wife beat her up outside the washroom. Interestingly, it was this woman who made the PCR call to report the matter. Meanwhile, Kapoor underwent a medical potency test on Friday, which could be crucial evidence in this case.