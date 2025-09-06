Why do producers self-buy tickets? Boney Kapoor explains

Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor recently addressed the controversial practice of self-buying tickets by producers. This method is often used to create an illusion that a film is performing well at the box office . Speaking with Komal Nahta on ﻿Game Changers, Kapoor attributed this trend to contracts related to OTT and satellite rights sales, which are tied to box office earnings.

Financial incentives Kapoor sheds light on financial incentives Kapoor elaborated on the financial incentives behind this practice. He said﻿, "If a film crosses the ₹100 crore mark, the platforms would give an additional ₹5cr to the makers." "If the film goes past ₹120cr, ₹5cr more would be given." "By the time the OTT platforms realize, picture lag ke hit ho chuki hai books mein!" He also pointed out that many studios release their own films due to a lack of distributors.

Industry shift Will this trend die out soon? Kapoor expressed optimism that this practice will eventually fade away. He said, "Sooner or later, everybody will get smart." "The producers are (indulging in this practice), as their contracts are valid, which were signed long back." "Now they'll be in trouble once their new films come out; in the sense that reality will strike." He also praised Aamir Khan's decision not to sell the OTT rights of Sitaare Zameen Par, saying, "I hope it makes a lot of money."