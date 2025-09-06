Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' to premiere on JioHotstar on September 18
What's the story
The American horror film Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Ryan Coogler, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 18. The movie was a major box office hit, raking in over $350 million globally. Currently, it is available only as a paid rental on Prime Video in India for ₹149 per view.
Film overview
About the film and cast ensemble
Sinners features Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown only to be haunted by a supernatural entity. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jayme Lawson in pivotal roles. It received positive reviews worldwide.
Future
The film won't have a sequel
In June, the director confirmed that his latest film will not have any sequels or spin-offs. In an interview with Ebony, Coogler said, "I've been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that." "I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me, and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique."