Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' to premiere on JioHotstar on September 18

Sinners features Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown only to be haunted by a supernatural entity. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jayme Lawson in pivotal roles. It received positive reviews worldwide.

Future

The film won't have a sequel

In June, the director confirmed that his latest film will not have any sequels or spin-offs. In an interview with Ebony, Coogler said, "I've been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that." "I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me, and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique."