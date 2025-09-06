Jonathan Bailey, the English actor known for his roles in Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, has announced a break from acting. In a recent interview with British GQ, the 37-year-old revealed that he would be focusing on his charity work with The Shameless Fund. "I've been working solidly for about three years now..." "But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on The Shameless Fund," he said.

Career highlights Fundraising instead of films for Bailey Bailey's announcement comes after his successful run in Hollywood with films like Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked. According to The Box Office Mojo, the former earned over $856 million globally, while the latter grossed more than $756 million worldwide and received 10 Oscar nominations. In addition to his film work, Bailey has also been busy with TV roles such as Tim Laughlin in Fellow Travelers, for which he received an Emmy nomination last year.

Charity focus Plans for the Shameless Fund Bailey reveals he has big plans for his charity. He told British GQ, "Over the next few months, I'll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places." He also emphasized the importance of color in his work with The Shameless Fund, saying that pink is an expression of joy and happiness.

Celebrity endorsements Support from celebrity friends Bailey's Shameless Fund has received support from his famous friends. His Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo recently posed for a selfie wearing a pair of distinctive pink-framed shades designed by Bailey and England-based eyeglass manufacturer Cubitts. Scarlett Johansson, who starred with Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth, also appeared in a selfie wearing the glasses.