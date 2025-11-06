Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Thamma': Varun Dhawan and I got along Entertainment Nov 06, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana spilled that, even though he and Varun Dhawan were supposed to be rivals in Thamma, they actually got along super well behind the scenes.

As Ayushmann put it, "Though it was a fight sequence and we were supposed to hate each other, there was actually a lot of bromance off set."