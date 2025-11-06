Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Thamma': Varun Dhawan and I got along
Ayushmann Khurrana spilled that, even though he and Varun Dhawan were supposed to be rivals in Thamma, they actually got along super well behind the scenes.
As Ayushmann put it, "Though it was a fight sequence and we were supposed to hate each other, there was actually a lot of bromance off set."
But 1st, know about 'Thamma'
Thamma, which dropped on October 21, 2025, is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it stars Ayushmann as Alok Goyal—who turns into a vampiric Betaal after crossing paths with Rashmika Mandanna's Tadaka.
Varun pops in as Bhediya (yep, a werewolf) for an epic showdown.
The movie blends romance, supernatural action—all set in a supernatural universe.
Ayushmann on Varun
Fun fact: Ayushmann and Varun both debuted in Bollywood the same year and have been friends ever since.
Ayushmann called Varun "He is one of the nicest guys in the industry," saying their bond made filming relaxed and genuinely fun.