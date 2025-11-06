BTS Jungkook's 'Golden: The Moments' exhibition lands in India

The much-awaited global exhibition, Golden: The Moments, celebrating the first solo album of BTS member Jeon Jungkook, is finally coming to India. The immersive exhibition will run at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026. It offers fans a unique opportunity to delve into the musical journey and achievements of Korea's pop icon.

Ticket sales Ticket details and early bird benefits Tickets for the Golden: The Moments exhibition are now available on BookMyShow. Reportedly, early bird ticket buyers will get exclusive access to a special preview night. The exhibition is divided into several sections, each offering a unique insight into Jeon's artistic journey during the GOLDEN album era, that released in 2023 before his military enlistment. The Record of Golden Moments zone includes performance-related items such as microphones and in-ear monitors that reflect his artistic imprint.

Artistic insight Other highlights of the exhibition The exhibition also includes a section called Golden: Sounds, which gives an intimate look at Jeon's musical craft. Visitors can isolate and experience individual audio layers from his song Hate You. Another zone honors his global stardom with large-screen installations showcasing performances of Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and Standing Next to You.