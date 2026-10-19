Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' not releasing in Nepal?

Udta Teer, directed by Akash A Kaushik, features Khurrana, Khan, the late Mukul Dev, and others.

The film is a joint production of Dharma Productions by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Sikhya Entertainment by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.

The story revolves around a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after infiltrating India and believes he is an Indian patriot instead.

It will release on October 23.