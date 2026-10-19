Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' not releasing in Nepal?
What's the story
The upcoming Bollywood film Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has been denied permission for public screening in Nepal. The decision was made by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Government of Nepal, per Bollywood Hungama. The official order stated that the film's subject matter falls under a category prohibited by Section 5(3) of the Film (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026 B.S.
Film synopsis
What is 'Udta Teer' all about?
Udta Teer, directed by Akash A Kaushik, features Khurrana, Khan, the late Mukul Dev, and others.
The film is a joint production of Dharma Productions by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Sikhya Entertainment by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.
The story revolves around a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after infiltrating India and believes he is an Indian patriot instead.
It will release on October 23.
Release challenges
Other films that faced hurdles overseas
Other recent Hindi films such as Dhurandhar, Border 2, Fighter, Sky Force, Article 370, and Tiger 3 have reportedly been denied releases in certain Middle Eastern markets.
Meanwhile, teasing the film's plot, Khurrana recently said, "Just when you think you know where Udta Teer is going, it takes another turn."
"We have seen patriotic films, action films and comedies, but bringing all three together in such a fun, unconventional way is something audiences haven't really seen before."