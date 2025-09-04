'Baaghi 4': CBFC asks for 23 cuts despite 'A' rating
What's the story
Tiger Shroff's latest release, Baaghi 4, has been given an "A" certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its excessive violence and bloodshed. However, despite this adult-only rating, the board has asked for several cuts in the film. The Examining Committee (EC) ordered a total of 23 visual and audio cuts before certifying it on August 26 for its Friday, September 5 worldwide release.
Specific cuts
Shots of throats, hands being cut, were deleted
The CBFC asked for cuts in several violent scenes, including three instances of throats being cut and shots of hands being cut, reported Bollywood Hungama. Two shots of goons being killed by swords were also deleted. A particularly violent scene lasting 11 seconds was removed, along with a shot where a sword is inserted into someone's skull. The board also flagged and removed a frontal nude scene.
Dialogue changes
These dialogues were muted or replaced
In addition to the visual cuts, the CBFC also asked for several audio cuts. The words "bhang b*****a" were replaced, while "b****e" and "fingering," used by cops, were substituted with more appropriate terms. In one dialogue, "Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha," the word "condom" was muted. Another dialogue, "Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God," was changed to "Sab dekhte reh jayenge."
Length reduction
Makers voluntarily reduced film's length by additional 6 minutes
Three days after being granted certification, the creators of Baaghi 4 once again approached the CBFC to further trim the film's length. A total of 19 scenes were shortened, with 6 minutes and 45 seconds removed from the final cut. With these changes, the film's runtime now stands at 157.05 minutes (2 hours, 37 minutes, and 5 seconds). It is also among the three films to recently undergo voluntary cuts after certification, alongside War 2 and The Bengal Files.