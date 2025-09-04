'Baaghi 4': CBFC asks for 23 cuts despite 'A' rating

Tiger Shroff 's latest release, Baaghi 4 , has been given an "A" certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its excessive violence and bloodshed. However, despite this adult-only rating, the board has asked for several cuts in the film. The Examining Committee (EC) ordered a total of 23 visual and audio cuts before certifying it on August 26 for its Friday, September 5 worldwide release.

Specific cuts Shots of throats, hands being cut, were deleted The CBFC asked for cuts in several violent scenes, including three instances of throats being cut and shots of hands being cut, reported Bollywood Hungama. Two shots of goons being killed by swords were also deleted. A particularly violent scene lasting 11 seconds was removed, along with a shot where a sword is inserted into someone's skull. The board also flagged and removed a frontal nude scene.

Dialogue changes These dialogues were muted or replaced In addition to the visual cuts, the CBFC also asked for several audio cuts. The words "bhang b*****a" were replaced, while "b****e" and "fingering," used by cops, were substituted with more appropriate terms. In one dialogue, "Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha," the word "condom" was muted. Another dialogue, "Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God," was changed to "Sab dekhte reh jayenge."