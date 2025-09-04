Kathryn Bigelow's 'A House of Dynamite' teaser: Here's what it shows

Teaser shows Defcon 1 and the ensuing chaos

Narrated by Carl Sagan's iconic "pale blue dot" speech, the teaser throws viewers into a tense national emergency as an unidentified nuclear missile launches Defcon 1.

Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jared Harris, the film digs into global conflict and the reality of nuclear threats.

At Venice, Bigelow called out the "normalization of the unthinkable," highlighting why these issues matter now more than ever.

The story centers on uncovering who launched the missile—and how America responds.