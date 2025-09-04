Kathryn Bigelow's 'A House of Dynamite' teaser: Here's what it shows
Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is back with A House of Dynamite, and the first teaser just dropped.
The film premiered at this year's Venice Film Festival, earning a 13-minute ovation—pretty wild for her first movie since Detroit in 2017.
Catch it in select US theaters from October 10 or stream it on Netflix starting October 24.
Teaser shows Defcon 1 and the ensuing chaos
Narrated by Carl Sagan's iconic "pale blue dot" speech, the teaser throws viewers into a tense national emergency as an unidentified nuclear missile launches Defcon 1.
Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jared Harris, the film digs into global conflict and the reality of nuclear threats.
At Venice, Bigelow called out the "normalization of the unthinkable," highlighting why these issues matter now more than ever.
The story centers on uncovering who launched the missile—and how America responds.