'The Game': First look of Shraddha Srinath's Netflix series out
Netflix and the makers released the first look poster and announcement on social media of its new Tamil web series, The Game: You Never Play Alone, premiering October 2.
This marks Netflix's first Tamil original for 2025 and stars Shraddha Srinath in a story that digs into how our digital lives can get complicated—and even risky.
Plot, other cast members, and more
Directed by Rajesh M Selva and written by Deepthi Govindarajan, the show follows a female game developer trying to uncover who targeted her in a planned attack.
Alongside Santhosh Prathap and Chandini, the series explores identity, power struggles online, and the blurry line between truth and lies.
If you're into thrillers with tech twists and secrets, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.