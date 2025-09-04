'The Game': First look of Shraddha Srinath's Netflix series out Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

Netflix and the makers released the first look poster and announcement on social media of its new Tamil web series, The Game: You Never Play Alone, premiering October 2.

This marks Netflix's first Tamil original for 2025 and stars Shraddha Srinath in a story that digs into how our digital lives can get complicated—and even risky.