Bachchan stuns at Cannes in ₹3.54L Sophie Couture gown

Bachchan's 'Luminara' took over 1,500 hours

Earlier in the festival, Aishwarya made waves in a blue off-the-shoulder gown and Amit Aggarwal's "Luminara," which took over 1,500 hours to craft.

She was also spotted with her daughter Aaradhya, who wore a bold red gown with a matching cape.

Before Cannes wrapped up, both were seen at Mumbai airport in stylish black outfits heading to the closing ceremony.