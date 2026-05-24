Bachchan stuns at Cannes in ₹3.54L Sophie Couture gown
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at her second Cannes 2026 appearance, rocking a powder pink Sophie Couture gown for the Light on Women's Worth Gala.
The dress, priced at $3,700 (about ₹3.54 lakh), featured a flowing chiffon cape and floral jewelry details.
Styled by Mohit Rai, she finished the look with soft makeup and side-parted curls, classic Aishwarya elegance.
Bachchan's 'Luminara' took over 1,500 hours
Earlier in the festival, Aishwarya made waves in a blue off-the-shoulder gown and Amit Aggarwal's "Luminara," which took over 1,500 hours to craft.
She was also spotted with her daughter Aaradhya, who wore a bold red gown with a matching cape.
Before Cannes wrapped up, both were seen at Mumbai airport in stylish black outfits heading to the closing ceremony.