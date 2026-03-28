'Bad Boy Karthik' opens in theaters April 17 2026
Naga Shaurya's new film, Bad Boy Karthik, is landing in theaters on April 17, 2026.
Announced during Sri Rama Navami festivities, the movie promises a wild mix of victory, madness, and high-voltage entertainment.
It also marks Raam Desina's first time as director and has fans buzzing already.
Jayaraj marks Telugu comeback
The film stars Vidhi alongside Sridevi Vijaykumar as Shaurya's sister.
Cinematography is by Rasool Ellore, and music comes from Harris Jayaraj, making his much-awaited comeback to Telugu cinema.
The team also includes editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and art director Ramanjaneyulu.
Choreography is handled by Raju Sundaram and others, while the supporting cast features Samuthirakani, Sr Naresh, Saikumar, Vennela Kishore, and Mime Gopi for extra depth.