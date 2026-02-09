Bad Bunny deletes Instagram after making Super Bowl halftime history
Bad Bunny just wiped his Instagram clean, hours after making history as the first artist to headline an all-Spanish Super Bowl halftime show.
The Puerto Rican star's account now has zero posts or even a profile pic—leaving fans buzzing about what's next.
Bad Bunny's historic halftime show
His performance was a huge moment for Latin music, mixing hits like "Yo Perreo Sola" with Caribbean-inspired stage design.
Lady Gaga joined him for a salsa version of "Die With a Smile," and Ricky Martin made a surprise appearance.
At one point, Bad Bunny handed a Grammy to a young boy onstage and told everyone to "believe in yourself."
Trump's criticism and fan theories
President Donald Trump slammed the Spanish-language set online, calling it "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" and criticizing its message.
Meanwhile, social media is filled with memes and theories about why Bad Bunny disappeared from Instagram right after such a big night.