Bad Bunny makes history with all-Spanish Super Bowl halftime show
Bad Bunny just became the first artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish, lighting up Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026.
His set was packed with Puerto Rican vibes—think markets, dancers, food stalls, and heartfelt nods to Hurricane Maria.
Setlist and surprise guests
In a set lasting about 13 to 14 minutes, Bad Bunny dropped hits like "Titi Me Pregunto" and "Yo Perreo Sola," while surprise guests including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, and more joined the party.
Bad Bunny on Spanish barrier concerns
Before taking the stage, Bad Bunny told fans not to stress about understanding Spanish:
"People only have to worry about dance... They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better if they learn to dance. There's no better dance than the one that can come from the heart ... that's the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy, and of course, choose your team at the game."
Bad Bunny's historic halftime show
You might remember Bad Bunny from Shakira's 2020 halftime show—but this solo headliner spot is a big win for him and for Latin music everywhere.