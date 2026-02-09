Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 60 halftime show
Entertainment
Get ready—Bad Bunny is taking over the Super Bowl 60 halftime stage on February 8, 2026!
The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will battle it out, but all eyes will be on the Puerto Rican superstar when his set kicks off between 8:00pm and 8:30pm ET, right after the first half.
How to watch the halftime show
This year's halftime show runs about 15 minutes—giving Bad Bunny extra time to bring out bigger performances and surprises.
Announced as headliner back in September, he's got fans hyped for what's next.
You can catch all the action live on NBC and Peacock.