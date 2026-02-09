Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 60 halftime show Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Get ready—Bad Bunny is taking over the Super Bowl 60 halftime stage on February 8, 2026!

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will battle it out, but all eyes will be on the Puerto Rican superstar when his set kicks off between 8:00pm and 8:30pm ET, right after the first half.