BAFTA nominations 2026: 'One Battle...' leads with 14 nods

The BAFTA Film Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, with Paul Thomas Anderson's political satire One Battle After Another leading the pack with 14 nominations. It is just two short of the record held by Gandhi and equals the tally of All Quiet on the Western Front, Atonement, The King's Speech, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Oscars nomination leader , Ryan Coogler 's historical horror Sinners, follows with 13 nods, the most for any film by a Black director in BAFTA history.

Other nominees 'Hamnet' and 'Marty Supreme' also received multiple nominations Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme, along with Hamnet, bagged 11 nominations each. This marks Chalamet's second consecutive year in the leading actor category at BAFTA. Chloe Zhao's Hamnet is the highest-nominated film by a female director this year with 11 nods. All four films, along with Sentimental Value (which also earned Stellan Skarsgard his first BAFTA nomination at 74), are in the Best Film category.

Local indie titles British films 'I Swear,' 'Pillion,' and 'Wallis Island' shine British indie films I Swear, Pillion, and The Ballad of Wallis Island impressed with their nominations. They moved from the Outstanding British Film category to other major awards, including Leading Actor for I Swear's Robert Aramayo. All three films also received nods in the screenplay categories. Other homegrown stars celebrated include Paul Mescal and Emily Watson from Hamnet, Wunmi Mosaku from Sinners, and Carey Mulligan from Wallis Island.

