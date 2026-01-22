2026 Oscars nominations list: 'Sinners' leads with record-breaking 16 nods 

The 2026 Academy Awards are just around the corner, and before that, actors Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the final nominations on Thursday. Ryan Coogler 's Sinners came out on top, with a mind-blowing 16 nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another was another major contender with 13 nods. Here is the full list.

Top contender Coogler's 'Sinners' made all-time record for Oscar nominations Sinners, a vampire drama set in the 1930s, was always a strong Oscar contender. The film earned nominations for actors Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, and Wunmi Mosaku, Coogler's original screenplay and direction. Sinners also bagged the best picture nomination, alongside original song, production design, sound, visual effects, editing, cinematography, original score, makeup and hairstyling, costume design, and casting. With 16 nods, it broke the all-time record for Oscar nominations held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land.

Best Picture nominees Here are Best Picture and Best Director nominees The Best Picture category is a tight race between Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams. In the Best Director category, Chloe Zhao for Hamnet; Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme; Anderson for One Battle After Another; Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value; and Coogler for Sinners are nominated.

Acting nominations Leading actors and actresses nominated for Oscars The nominees for Best Actor are Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent). Meanwhile, the Best Actress category includes Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Supporting roles Supporting actors and actresses nominated for Oscars The nominees for Best Supporting Actor are Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Lindo (Sinners), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), and Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value). The Best Supporting Actress category includes Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Amy Madigan for Weapons, Mosaku for Sinners, and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.

Other categories Oscars nominations: Screenplay, animated short film, and costume design The nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay are Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, and Train Dreams. The Original Screenplay category includes Blue Moon, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Sinners. The Animated Short Film nominees are Butterfly, Forevergreen, The Girl Who Cried Pearls, Retirement Plan, and The Three Sisters. Costume Design nods included Avatar: Fire and Ash, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners.

Additional categories 2026 Oscars: Makeup, hairstyling, and original score nominations The nominees for Best Makeup and Hairstyling are Frankenstein, Kokuho, Sinners, The Smashing Machine, and The Ugly Stepsister. The Best Original Score category includes Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, and Sinners. The Animated Feature Film nominees are Arco, Elio, KPop Demon Hunters, Little Amelie or the Character of Rain, and Zootopia 2. The Cinematography category features Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Train Dreams.