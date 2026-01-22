India is out of Oscar race

'Homebound' out of Oscar race; these 5 films make cut

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:27 pm Jan 22, 2026

What's the story

In a disappointing turn of events, India's entry, Homebound has been left out of the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The nominations were announced on Thursday evening (IST), confirming that Homebound will not be competing in this category. If nominated, it would have been the first Indian film to achieve this feat in 25 years after Lagaan.