'Bakasura Restaurant' OTT release date is out
The Telugu horror-comedy Bakasura Restaurant, which has been getting a lot of love with an IMDb rating of 8.9/10, is heading to OTT!
After its theatrical release last month on August 8, you can catch it at home on SUN NXT starting September 12, 2025.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by SJ Shiva, the film stars Praveen and Shining Phani, with Harsha Chemudu playing a special extended role and Krishna Bhagavan adding to the fun.
The story follows Parameshwar, a software engineer who dreams of opening his own restaurant—so he and his friends start making ghost videos for quick cash but accidentally unleash the demon Bakasura.
Produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari, this digital release means more people can join in on the spooky laughs from their couch.