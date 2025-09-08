'Bakasura Restaurant' OTT release date is out

Cast and crew of the film

Directed by SJ Shiva, the film stars Praveen and Shining Phani, with Harsha Chemudu playing a special extended role and Krishna Bhagavan adding to the fun.

The story follows Parameshwar, a software engineer who dreams of opening his own restaurant—so he and his friends start making ghost videos for quick cash but accidentally unleash the demon Bakasura.

Produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari, this digital release means more people can join in on the spooky laughs from their couch.