Sonu Sood visits flood-hit Punjab, assures treatment for ailing child
What's the story
Actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic endeavors, recently visited flood-hit areas in Punjab. During his visit, he met a young boy named Abhijot Singh who is suffering from a kidney disease. The actor assured the child's family that their son's treatment will continue without any interruptions despite the ongoing crisis. "We'll do everything we can to help him heal," Sood wrote on X.
Treatment assurance
Floods won't interrupt treatment, says Sood
On Sunday, Sood visited Punjab, where heavy floods have affected several districts. The state has reported nearly 2,000 villages impacted, over four lakh people affected, and 46 lives lost. Earlier, on September 5, the actor had assured the boy's family that their son's treatment would not be interrupted by the floods. "I've spoken with the family, and we're committed to ensuring that the floods won't interrupt his treatment," he had posted on X.
Relief operations
More people should join in relief efforts: Sood
Sood also shared pictures from his visit to flood-affected areas. He wrote, "We were on the ground. We saw the loss, the heartbreak and the strength that refused to fade." The actor has called for more people to join in relief efforts. Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has confirmed that ₹71cr has been released for relief so far. Several other celebrities, such as Diljit Dosanjh and Ammy Virk, have also come forward to help the state.
Twitter Post
Sood shared images from Punjab on Monday
With Punjab, Forever.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 8, 2025
We were on the ground. We saw the loss, the heartbreak — and the strength that refused to fade. Villages under water, lives uprooted, but hope still standing.
Whatever Punjab needs, we are here.
To help. To rebuild. To heal — together pic.twitter.com/bIKffyXkXd