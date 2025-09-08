Sonu Sood visits flood-hit Punjab, assures treatment for ailing child

On Sunday, Sood visited Punjab, where heavy floods have affected several districts. The state has reported nearly 2,000 villages impacted, over four lakh people affected, and 46 lives lost. Earlier, on September 5, the actor had assured the boy's family that their son's treatment would not be interrupted by the floods. "I've spoken with the family, and we're committed to ensuring that the floods won't interrupt his treatment," he had posted on X .

Relief operations

More people should join in relief efforts: Sood

Sood also shared pictures from his visit to flood-affected areas. He wrote, "We were on the ground. We saw the loss, the heartbreak and the strength that refused to fade." The actor has called for more people to join in relief efforts. Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has confirmed that ₹71cr has been released for relief so far. Several other celebrities, such as Diljit Dosanjh and Ammy Virk, have also come forward to help the state.