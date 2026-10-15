Balan named chief guest at Indian Film Festival of Perth
Entertainment
Bollywood favorite Vidya Balan is set to be the chief guest at the very first Indian Film Festival of Perth, happening January 22-24, 2027.
The festival is all about bringing Indian cinema and its unique stories to new Australian audiences.
Festival director Lange welcomes Perth launch
The team behind Melbourne and Sydney's popular Indian film festivals is launching this new event in Perth, aiming to strengthen cultural ties between India and Australia.
Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM shared her excitement about giving more people a chance to experience the richness and diversity of Indian films, with Vidya Balan's presence making it extra special.