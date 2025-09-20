'Battle of Galwan': Salman braves injuries, prepares for next schedule

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently completed his part in a 45-day shooting schedule for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The shoot took place in Ladakh under extreme weather conditions, with temperatures dropping to sub-10 degrees Celsius. According to Pinkvilla, Khan braved physical injuries and low oxygen levels during this challenging shoot. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley Clash between India and China.

Character portrayal Injury concerns for Khan Khan is reportedly leaving no stone unturned in his portrayal of Colonel Santosh Babu in the film. A source told Pinkvilla, "The team has shot for some action sequences and dramatic moments at real locations." "There have been minor injury concerns for Salman as well, and he will be resting over the next week before returning to the sets for the Mumbai schedule."

Production details Set being built in Mumbai While most of the film has been shot at real locations, some major action sequences will be filmed on a huge set in Mumbai. This set is being built with a large cast of actors playing army officials. The source added, "The second schedule is an important one for Battle of Galwan as the director aims to shoot not just action but also the emotional moments of the film."

Release date Film to be ready by the end of 2025 The source further revealed that Battle of Galwan will be wrapped up by the end of 2025 for a 2026 release. The exact release date has not been announced yet. The film is based on the best-selling novel, India's Most Fearless. It revisits the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used.