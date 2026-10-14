'Baywatch' reboot: Trailer, plot, cast, release date
What's the story
The full trailer for the much-anticipated Baywatch reboot has been released by Fox, ahead of its premiere in January 2027. The series stars Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, a character who is the "wild-child legacy" of his legendary father Mitch. The plot thickens when Hobie's daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) arrives, ready to continue the Buchannon family legacy.
New narrative
Plot of the 'Baywatch' reboot
The Baywatch reboot introduces Hobie as the captain of the lifeguard team at Venice Beach.
The trailer hints at a complicated father-daughter relationship, with Charlie seeking a job as a lifeguard and Hobie worried about her safety.
The show promises to deliver all the excitement of rescues, relationships, and beachside heroics that made the original series popular, but with an updated cast and storyline.
Cast details
Cast of the new 'Baywatch'
The Baywatch reboot features a new ensemble cast including Hassie Harrison as Nat, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene.
Livvy Dunne will be making her acting debut in a recurring role as Grace.
David Chokachi is set to reprise his original series role of Cody Madison.
Trailer insights
Trailer breakdown
The three-minute trailer gives a glimpse into Hobie's life as a Baywatch captain and his relationship with Charlie.
A dramatic rescue sequence where the team saves two girls struck by a plane while parasailing is also shown.
Off-beach action includes potential romances between Charlie and Luke, and Trina and Brad.
Megan Thee Stallion also makes an appearance in the trailer.
Legacy
Original 'Baywatch' series
The Baywatch reboot pays homage to the original series, which first aired in 1989 and became a global phenomenon.
The show was watched in over 200 countries and, at its peak, had more than a billion viewers weekly.
The new series aims to honor this legacy while also updating it for today's audience with new challenges and a mission to protect Southern California's coastline.